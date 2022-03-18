This Is The Best Bakery In Utah

Cake! Bread! Cookies! Pastries! You literally can't go wrong with whatever you decide to order from a bakery.

But where can you find the best bakery? Good news for you — Mashed compiled a list of the best bakery in every state. Here's how they did it:

Each state is home to a multitude of bakeries, but there are a few that stand out, offering the flakiest pastries, the most beautiful breads, or even the most innovative concoctions. By scouring reviews, looking through awards, and, of course, a bit of eating of our own, we've put together a guide showcasing the best bakery in every state. We hope your sweet tooth is ready.

In Utah, the best bakery is Fillings & Emulsions in Salt Lake City. Here's what Mashed said to back up their decision:

Adalberto Diaz opened his bakery in 2013, but owning a bakery isn't the only feather in Diaz's cap. The chef has competed on Food Network's Best Baker in America and was named National Pastry Chef of the Year by the American Culinary Federation in 2012. And with that talent, he brought unique offerings to Utah, such as Cuban meat pies and guava cream cheese brioche, as well as a stunning assortment of macarons and cheesecakes. But to choose just one item from this shop would prove difficult, especially with its countless five-star reviews.

Fillings & Emulsions is located at 1475 Main St. in Salt Lake City.

To read Mashed's full list of the best bakery in every state, click here.