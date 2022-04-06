Huge Mysterious Hole Becoming More Dangerous In Florida Neighborhood

Homeowners are becoming frustrated as a huge hole in their Largo, Florida neighborhood becomes more of a threat. Cathy Doxsey told WFLA she found the hole in her backyard when her partner fell into the hole up to her waist.

“It started out probably as big as a basketball and then it has gradually gotten bigger and bigger," Doxsey explains. "What’s happening is the dirt is washing down in the hole because there is a hole in the pipe somewhere."

Since then, Doxsey has been complaining to both the city and Pinellas County for help, calling the hole on the county easement dangerous. On top of that, it has grown to be several feet deep after merging with another hole, reporters say. A neighbor has also reported foundation issues, according to the news station.

“They keep giving me the runaround back and forth. ‘It’s the city, no it’s the county, it’s the city,'” she said. “You know, I don’t know what to do at this point.”

The frustrated resident then contacted WFLA Investigator Shannon Behnken, who reached out to city officials. Less than 24 hours later, the City of Largo sent a code violation to Doxsey over illicit pipe connections coming from her property, according to WFLA. Now she has 30 days to disconnect the old pipes from stormwater pipes and repair the hole.

Doxsey says she wasn't even aware of the pipes.

“I have a beautiful backyard and I can’t even sit out here, I can’t have people over because I’m afraid of this situation,” she told reporters.

