Kurt Cobain's 'Last Days' Are Being Turned Into An Opera

Kurt Cobain's final days will be turned into a performance by England's Royal Opera House, according to The Guardian. The opera will be an adaptation of Gus Van Sant's 2005 film Last Days, which tells the story of a fictional musician named Blake who was based on the late Nirvana frontman who took his own life on April 5, 1994.

The opera “plunges into the torment that created a modern myth,” the ROH told The Guardian. Blake, its central character, has recently returned home after a spell in rehab. “But he is haunted by objects, visitors and memories distracting him from his true purpose – self-destruction.” It was composed by Oliver Leith, the ROH’s 31-year-old composer-in-residence who is a "massive" Nirvana fan.

Though he was only four years old when Cobain died, Leith was heavily inspired by Nirvana, and grunge in general. “The music soundtracked my teens. It’s some of the first music I learned to play on the guitar," he said. “I owe a lot of how I now make music to the sound of grunge from that time – I had never really thought about where my experimental mess and repetitions had come from.”

The opera is set to be staged this October at London's Linbury Theatre.