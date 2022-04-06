Latest On Rob Gronkowski's Status For 2022 NFL Season

Tom Brady will return for his 23rd NFL season, but one of his favorite targets has yet to confirm his own status.

Free agent tight end Rob Gronkowski said he's still undecided on whether to return for his 12th NFL season.

"Right now, I'm not ready to get back out on that field," Gronkowski told TMZ Sports on Tuesday (April 5). "I'm not ready to commit to the game of football right now."

Gronkowski, 32, had previously retired in 2019 following his last Super Bowl victory as a member of the New England Patriots, before coming out of retirement the following offseason and rejoining Brady -- his teammate for his entire career -- after being traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers days later.