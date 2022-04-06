Your flight is leaving out of Terminal B at the Salt Lake City International Airport in a few minutes. You just got through security. Good luck getting there on time!

Salt Lake City International Airport's infamous Terminal B is known for its long distance from the security checkpoint. According to FOX 13, it takes about 15-20 minutes to get there and is about 0.6 miles. It's a walk that'll sure have you out of breath by the time you board your plane.

One TikToker, however, found a workaround to the trek through Salt Lake City International Airport — rollerblades. In a video shared earlier this week, Ari Bortz showcased his smooth rollerblading skills as he seamlessly traveled through the airport to get to his gate — suitcase in hand.

"Best way to avoid missing your flight when flying out of Salt Lake City: invest in rollerblades! One of the newest airports in the US is great for planes, not so much for people running to catch their flight," Bortz said in the video, showing a clip of a man running through the gate. "Pretty sure that fellow hates me now. The walk from security to Terminal B Gates is far af, but at least it gave me the smoothest skating surface I've experiences to date."

Bortz, who lives in New York City, told FOX 13 he was in Utah for six weeks because he works remotely and wanted to ski in the Beehive State.

According to FOX 13, airport officials said rollerblading, skateboarding, etc. are prohibited "for safety reasons." In a comment on Bortz's video, however, he said, "Update on anyone questioning the legality. TSA reached out to me and they will be doing a video on it 😂"

You can watch the video of Ari Bortz gliding through the Salt Lake City International Airport below: