A man allegedly ran over and killed his wife in the parking garage of the Salt Lake City International Airport on Monday afternoon, police said.

Shawn and Charlotte Sturgeon, were returning from vacation when the incident occurred. Surveillance footage obtained by police shows the couple getting into their car in the airport's parking garage. According to KUTV, Charlotte was loading their child into the backseat when Shawn put the car in reverse and started to drive.

Police said the video shows Charlotte, 29, falling to the ground, being run over and dragged by the SUV for about 10 feet. Shawn, 38, then "walks the victim to the vehicle and puts her in the front passenger seat" before going to the parking garage toll booth to ask for help.

Charlotte was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

KUTV reported police said Shawn had a "strong odor of alcohol coming from his mouth and bloodshot eyes." The arrest report also states Shawn "made several spontaneous utterances that he ‘ran my wife over’, ‘killed my wife’ and ‘I accidentally ran her over.'"

Shawn is currently being held at Salt Lake County Jail on a charge of automobile homicide.