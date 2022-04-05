Drunk Husband Runs Over & Kills His Wife At Salt Lake City Airport: Police

By Dani Medina

April 5, 2022

Photo: Salt Lake City Police/Twitter

A man allegedly ran over and killed his wife in the parking garage of the Salt Lake City International Airport on Monday afternoon, police said.

Shawn and Charlotte Sturgeon, were returning from vacation when the incident occurred. Surveillance footage obtained by police shows the couple getting into their car in the airport's parking garage. According to KUTV, Charlotte was loading their child into the backseat when Shawn put the car in reverse and started to drive.

Police said the video shows Charlotte, 29, falling to the ground, being run over and dragged by the SUV for about 10 feet. Shawn, 38, then "walks the victim to the vehicle and puts her in the front passenger seat" before going to the parking garage toll booth to ask for help.

Charlotte was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

KUTV reported police said Shawn had a "strong odor of alcohol coming from his mouth and bloodshot eyes." The arrest report also states Shawn "made several spontaneous utterances that he ‘ran my wife over’, ‘killed my wife’ and ‘I accidentally ran her over.'"

Shawn is currently being held at Salt Lake County Jail on a charge of automobile homicide.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.