Michigan Man Wins $500,000 On Lottery Ticket Thanks To Girlfriend's Luck

By Logan DeLoye

April 6, 2022

Scratching lottery ticket
Photo: Getty Images

Playing the lottery can be a gamble, but sometimes it pays off. Just ask the 47-year-old Antrim County man who paid $5 for an instant scratch-off ticket and won $500,000 back this morning after asking his girlfriend to go get him some tickets at a local Bellaire supermarket.

“I gave my girlfriend some money and told her to get me a few Lottery tickets when she went to the store,” the man told 9&10NEWS. “She bought me a couple Lucky X20 tickets, and I started scratching them once she got home. When I saw I won the $500,000 prize, we both started shaking. It was a great feeling!”

According to 9&10NEWS, the winning scratch-off ticket was a Michigan Lottery Lucky X20 instant game, and it was purchased at a Family Fare supermarket. Officials said that over $9 million has been won by players of the Lucky X20 game since January.

The Antrim County man claimed his winnings at the Michigan Lottery Headquarters in Lansing. He told MLIVE that he plans to pay off his debt and put the remaining money into a savings account.

According to ABC12 there is still $24 million left in prizes and two more $500,000 tickets that remain.

