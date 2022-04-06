Stepping back into the realm of country music, Carter, who also recently debuted his first NFT, expressed that the genre is unique because it “happens to be the place where I think a lot of pure music still exists.” He noted that some older songs – “Playing Games,” “As Long As You Love Me,” “Shape Of My Heart,” “I Want It That Way” and others – rely heavily on guitar, well-written lyrics and other elements often seen as a staple of country music. “Sometimes people think about our big bangers, but don’t realize the meat and potatoes really came from true songs that were written for us and that we also wrote. So, I tend to go back to that place, and the song itself ‘Easy,’ I think wanted to head in that direction. …We also were able to put a little bit of R&B into it,” Carter said. “So, this fusion of a little bit of country, a little bit of R&B, very progressive, I think just lent itself to the song. It is what it is.

“I wrote this song as a dedication (to my family) …People gravitate towards it and wanna hear of it more. I’m definitely recording and writing right now. I could talk forever about this because at the end of the day, I just, I’m really, really happy (with) the direction it’s heading …I’m excited to see what people think about it.”

In the midst of songwriting, Carter is also gearing up to get back on the road with the rest of the Backstreet Boys – Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson – on the “DNA World Tour.” During the two-year hiatus, Carter “had a lot of time to reflect on what it means for me to be an entertainer.” Now a father, Carter re-evaluated his purpose, and “realized how important” his job is. He said: “We come from a particular, specific time in people’s lives where you could look back, listen to those songs that we had, or you went to a performance and it’s nostalgic, hopefully brings a smile to your face. For us, getting back on the road with the state of the world, the craziness of the world right now, entertainment is so needed and people are hungry to get out, to socialize, to just be together, to celebrate. Music is a very powerful thing to bring people together. I’m just looking forward to getting back out on the road, doing my job and giving people two hours of peace…as we perform for them. I think our job is incredibly important right now going forward.”

Watch Carter's and Allen's music video here: