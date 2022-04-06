North Carolina Student Lands Spot In Scripps National Spelling Bee

A fourth grade student from North Carolina is heading to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, where he will represent the Tar Heel State in the prestigious spelling competition.

Frank Dumas, a student at Bethesda Elementary School in Durham, will take part in the Scripps spelling bee on June in Washington, D.C., joining 200 other youngsters from around the country, per WRAL. Bethesda Principal Dr. Shaneeka Moore-Lawrence told Dumas that he advanced to the national competition following his win at a school-wide spelling bee in February and his win in the Duke Regional Spelling Bee.

"Frank is extremely hard-working, always putting 100 percent into his work," said his teacher Nicole Thompson. "He really is a team player. He wants everyone to do well together."