San Antonio Spurs Fan Goes Viral For Impressive Kelly Clarkson Performance
By Dani Medina
April 6, 2022
It's impossible to not sing along when Kelly Clarkson's "Since U Been Gone" comes on. A San Antonio Spurs fan had the same mentality — except she was on the jumbotron at the AT&T Center.
During a break in the game against the Portland Trail Blazers, the lyrics to "Since U Been Gone" came on screen and fans around the arena were asked to lip-sync along. One fan, however, stole the show. Dressed in a neon Spurs shirt and singing into the straw in her yardstick drink like it was a microphone, a fan belted out lip-sync style the lyrics to the 2004 pop hit, as seen in a video shared by radio host Dan Le Batard.
Meanwhile in San Antonio… pic.twitter.com/cm9InOlnsp— Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) April 4, 2022
The video has received over 3.1 million views since it was posted.
MySanAntonio was able to track down the now-famous lip-syncer — her name is Briana Saldaña, a 27-year-old who loves the Spurs and works in retail.
"The song came on and I was like 'This is actually my jam' and I committed and I did not look back. This is nothing new," she said about her "Since U Been Gone" performance. "If you know me, you know this is 100% natural, it's just another day," she says. "I totally spaced out and I thought I was in my room by myself dancing, getting ready for work. Then I realized what happened once it ended and I said 'Oh my god, what did I just do?'"
Check out Briana's post on Instagram below for more hilarious angles of her incredible performance at the AT&T Center. 😂