San Antonio Spurs Fan Goes Viral For Impressive Kelly Clarkson Performance

The video has received over 3.1 million views since it was posted.

MySanAntonio was able to track down the now-famous lip-syncer — her name is Briana Saldaña, a 27-year-old who loves the Spurs and works in retail.

"The song came on and I was like 'This is actually my jam' and I committed and I did not look back. This is nothing new," she said about her "Since U Been Gone" performance. "If you know me, you know this is 100% natural, it's just another day," she says. "I totally spaced out and I thought I was in my room by myself dancing, getting ready for work. Then I realized what happened once it ended and I said 'Oh my god, what did I just do?'"

Check out Briana's post on Instagram below for more hilarious angles of her incredible performance at the AT&T Center. 😂