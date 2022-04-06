San Antonio Spurs Fan Goes Viral For Impressive Kelly Clarkson Performance

By Dani Medina

April 6, 2022

It's impossible to not sing along when Kelly Clarkson's "Since U Been Gone" comes on. A San Antonio Spurs fan had the same mentality — except she was on the jumbotron at the AT&T Center.

During a break in the game against the Portland Trail Blazers, the lyrics to "Since U Been Gone" came on screen and fans around the arena were asked to lip-sync along. One fan, however, stole the show. Dressed in a neon Spurs shirt and singing into the straw in her yardstick drink like it was a microphone, a fan belted out lip-sync style the lyrics to the 2004 pop hit, as seen in a video shared by radio host Dan Le Batard.

The video has received over 3.1 million views since it was posted.

MySanAntonio was able to track down the now-famous lip-syncer — her name is Briana Saldaña, a 27-year-old who loves the Spurs and works in retail.

"The song came on and I was like 'This is actually my jam' and I committed and I did not look back. This is nothing new," she said about her "Since U Been Gone" performance. "If you know me, you know this is 100% natural, it's just another day," she says. "I totally spaced out and I thought I was in my room by myself dancing, getting ready for work. Then I realized what happened once it ended and I said 'Oh my god, what did I just do?'"

Check out Briana's post on Instagram below for more hilarious angles of her incredible performance at the AT&T Center. 😂

