Shaquille O'Neal's Fried Chicken Restaurant To Open 50 Texas Locations

Shaquille O'Neal is once again bringing his talents back to Texas!

The NBA star-turned-analyst is expanding his Big Chicken fast-casual restaurant into the Lone Star State, with plans to open 50 locations. According to QSR Magazine, Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin will see Big Chicken locations pop up soon.

Big Chicken is known for the twist it puts on classic, childhood favorites like mac 'n cheese and sliders.

"Big Chicken is exactly the kind of brand that succeeds in Texas: pioneering and bold, yet rooted in delicious tradition. Our restaurant industry’s rich diversity is our greatest strength, and we’re absolutely thrilled that Shaquille O’Neal and the Big Chicken team are joining us. Welcome back home to Texas, Shaq," Emily Williams Knight, president and CEO of Texas Restaurant Association, said.

Big Chicken's move to Texas was made possible by partnering with franchisees Fazil Malik, Frank Malik and Noordin Jhaver.

"Big Chicken wouldn’t be growing like it is without the team behind it. My team has done a fantastic job making sure we’re growing in the right way, with the right people. Now, we’re going even BIGGER in Texas and I’m excited to be teammates with Fazil, Frank and Noordin," Shaq said.

Currently, Big Chicken has two locations — one in Glendale, Arizona, and another in Las Vegas. Big Chicken has also recently announced plans to open locations in Central Oklahoma, Chicago, Arizona and Los Angeles.