Whataburger Adds 3 Must-Try Limited-Time Items To Its Menu
By Dani Medina
April 6, 2022
Whataburger just added three limited-time items to its menu and you must try them before they're gone!
You love the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit. Now, there's a spicy version! The Spicy Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit is a crispy breaded chicken strip topped with spicy honey butter on a biscuit. "Adding a little spice to our famous honey butter balances the sweetness and creates an exciting new flavor. Our late night and breakfast customers are in for a treat," Whataburger Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Rich Scheffler said in a press release.
Next up are the Southern Bacon Double and Southern Bacon Chicken Sandwich. The new burger features two beef patties later with smoky bacon, Monterey Jack and American cheese and topped with shredded cabbage, southern-style sauce, pickles and onions. The same toppings are available on the new chicken sandwich, which you can get grilled or with a Whatachick'n Filet.
"Slaw and southern-style sauce deliver a crunchy texture and tang that pair perfectly with crisp, smoky bacon to make the Whataburger Southern Bacon Double and Southern Bacon Chicken Sandwiches pop. These limited-time offers are a fresh new take for us and unique in the quick-serve restaurant space," Scheffler said.
Whataburger did not specify how long the Spicy Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, Southern Bacon Double or Southern Bacon Chicken Sandwich would remain on the menu.
Although not a new addition, Whataburger is bringing back its Dr Pepper Shake! For a limited time, you can immerse yourself in the vanilla-shake based shake with Dr Pepper syrup.