Teacher Resigns After Science Experiment Sends Student To The ER

A middle school science teacher from Granbury, Texas, has resigned after one of her students was sent to the emergency room. Granbury Police Lt. Russell Grizzard told the Hood County News that the 37-year-old teacher put hand sanitizer on the student's hands and then set them on fire.

The sanitizer was supposed to burn off quickly before it could burn the skin.

While the teacher performed the same experiment on multiple students throughout the day without any issues, the flames caused the boy to suffer from third-degree burns. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment but had to be transferred to a medical facility in Dallas.

According to KTVT, some parents were outraged about what happened, while others offered support for the teacher.

"The teacher may not have made the best choice by doing this experiment, but it obviously went perfectly safely 99 out of 100 times. I don't think them losing their job [resigned to avoid termination] is the solution," one parent wrote on social media.

The Granbury Independent School District confirmed that the teacher no longer works at the school.

"A GMS teacher has resigned and is no longer an employee of the school district. This follows a student injury on Friday during a science class experiment. Campus officials have turned this matter over to law enforcement/proper authorities for further investigation," the district said in a statement on Twitter.

