Ukrainians Using 'Find My iPhone' To Locate Apple Devices Stolen By Russia
By Jason Hall
April 6, 2022
Ukrainians are reportedly using the "Find My iPhone" feature to locate their Apple devices stolen by Russians amid the ongoing invasion of the Eastern European country.
Franak Viačorka, senior advisor to Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the leader of the Belarusian democratic movement, tweeted that "Ukrainians are locating their devices on the territory of the Homiel region, Belarus, where part of the Russian army retreated," amid reports of thefts throughout the country.
Recent images shared on social media show Ukrainian families displaced amid the ongoing invasion.
Earlier this week, Bucha mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk, publicly announced more than 300 civilians were killed by attacks from Russian forces in the city.
Ukrainians are locating their devices on the territory of the Homiel region, Belarus, where part of the Russian army retreated. pic.twitter.com/JsdhltRZ5E— Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) April 5, 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his country would conduct military operations in Eastern Ukraine during an NBC News translation of a speech addressing the Russian population in Moscow on February 24.
The announcement appeared to serve as the final action ahead of an attack by Putin and the Russian military, which the U.S. and European allies to the neighboring Ukraine have attempted to prevent from taking place through diplomatic discussions.
A Ukraine interior minister confirmed to NBC News via text message that "cruise and ballistic missile strikes" were already underway shortly after Putin's announcement.
NBC News correspondent Erin McLaughlin said explosions could be heard from her live shot in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital city, at 6:00 a.m. local time.
More than 1,000 protesters were reportedly arrested during anti-war protests throughout Russia amid President Putin's announcement to conduct military operations and ensuing attack on Ukraine, BNO News reported.