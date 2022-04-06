Ukrainians Using 'Find My iPhone' To Locate Apple Devices Stolen By Russia

Ukrainians are reportedly using the "Find My iPhone" feature to locate their Apple devices stolen by Russians amid the ongoing invasion of the Eastern European country.

Franak Viačorka, senior advisor to Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the leader of the Belarusian democratic movement, tweeted that "Ukrainians are locating their devices on the territory of the Homiel region, Belarus, where part of the Russian army retreated," amid reports of thefts throughout the country.

Recent images shared on social media show Ukrainian families displaced amid the ongoing invasion.

Earlier this week, Bucha mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk, publicly announced more than 300 civilians were killed by attacks from Russian forces in the city.