Utah Woman Falls To Her Death At Grand Canyon National Park

By Dani Medina

April 6, 2022

A Utah woman fell to her death at Grand Canyon National Park, authorities said Tuesday (April 5).

Margaret Osswald, 34, of Salt Lake City was on a private boating trip, according to The Associated Press. She was near Ledges Camp along the Colorado River on Monday evening when she fell about 20 feet to her death.

The fatal incident occurred six days into her private boating trip. She had previously hiked into the canyon to meet a river trip at Phantom Ranch.

The incident is under investigation by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office. According to The Associated Press, Osswald is the fourth person to have died this year at Grand Canyon National Park.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.