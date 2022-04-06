Utah Woman Falls To Her Death At Grand Canyon National Park

A Utah woman fell to her death at Grand Canyon National Park, authorities said Tuesday (April 5).

Margaret Osswald, 34, of Salt Lake City was on a private boating trip, according to The Associated Press. She was near Ledges Camp along the Colorado River on Monday evening when she fell about 20 feet to her death.

The fatal incident occurred six days into her private boating trip. She had previously hiked into the canyon to meet a river trip at Phantom Ranch.

The incident is under investigation by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office. According to The Associated Press, Osswald is the fourth person to have died this year at Grand Canyon National Park.