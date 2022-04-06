WATCH: Ancient Mammoth Tusk Stolen From Downtown Seattle Art Gallery

The thief fled the scene in a stolen plum-colored PT cruiser, according to police. No arrests have been made as of Wednesday morning (April 8).

The art gallery owners, still shaken by the experience, decline to share details about the stolen tusk or its value with local reporters. A police spokesperson confirmed the item was worth several thousand dollars.

The gallery itself has been around for nearly a year and "carries hand-made fine art sculptures," according to its Facebook page, per KOMO. The owners say they're going to hire a security guard to prevent thefts like this in the future, the news station added.

This incident is the latest in a string of high-profile crimes at 3rd Avenue and Pine Street, including some recent shootings. The City of Seattle has pledged to bolster more law enforcement presence in the wake of these incidents.