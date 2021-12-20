Whataburger Teases New Spicy Sauce That Leaves Twitter Guessing

Is Whataburger releasing a new spicy sauce?

The Texas-based burger chain posted a photo on Twitter on Monday of a shadowed-out sauce packet with the caption, "See you soon," along with the eyes and fire emojis. While it took some users a minute to realize it was a sauce container — one user hilariously thought it was a knee brace — others are guessing what new item Whataburger might be adding to its menu.

The menu already features some spicy sauces: jalapeño ranch, spicy ketchup and picante.

Some Twitter users and Whataburger enthusiasts made their best guesses (and suggestions) as to what the new sauce should be.