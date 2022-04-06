YK Osiris Spoke To Family Of Orlando FreeFall Victim About Funeral Costs

"Outside of music, I have a big heart and things like that, you know, I know they were waiting on the amusement park to do their thing or whatever but things gotta happen quicker," Osiris said. "So I thought it was a devastating thing for the parents and all the members of his family so I had to make it happen."



The Jacksonville, Fla. native instantly felt compelled to offer his assistance after he felt that the park wasn't moving fast enough to help the family in their time of need. While Osiris does what he can to help the family, ICON Park and the ride's owner, the SlingShot Group, have been fully cooperating with authorities following the Missouri teen's death. However, neither company has yet to say whether or not they will offer any financial compensation or assistance to the family. The Orlando FreeFall ride debuted a few months ago and has been shut down since the tragic incident.