YK Osiris Spoke To Family Of Orlando FreeFall Victim About Funeral Costs
By Tony M. Centeno
April 6, 2022
YK Osiris has been wanting to do something to help out the family of the teen who lost his life after falling from the world's tallest ride at an Orlando theme park. After claiming that he'd like to help cover the cost of the victim's funeral, Osiris sounds like he's actually following through with his plan.
According to a report TMZ published Tuesday, April 5, the "Worth It" rapper has gotten in touch with the family of Tyre Sampson, the 14-year-old who died after falling from the Orlando FreeFall at Icon Park. Osiris said he's going through the motions of assisting with the funeral costs. He even said that he'd like to attend if the family will allow him.
"Outside of music, I have a big heart and things like that, you know, I know they were waiting on the amusement park to do their thing or whatever but things gotta happen quicker," Osiris said. "So I thought it was a devastating thing for the parents and all the members of his family so I had to make it happen."
The Jacksonville, Fla. native instantly felt compelled to offer his assistance after he felt that the park wasn't moving fast enough to help the family in their time of need. While Osiris does what he can to help the family, ICON Park and the ride's owner, the SlingShot Group, have been fully cooperating with authorities following the Missouri teen's death. However, neither company has yet to say whether or not they will offer any financial compensation or assistance to the family. The Orlando FreeFall ride debuted a few months ago and has been shut down since the tragic incident.