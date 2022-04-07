Alicia Keys Calls On Slick Rick For 'City Of Gods (Part II)' Video

In the modernistic video, Alicia Keys rocks plenty of oversized jewelry that was bestowed upon her by Slick Rick The Ruler himself. She lays out her soulful lyrics while sitting in what looks to be a Mercedes-Benz single-rider sports car from the future. The "Empire State of Mind" singer croons the rest of her song while speeding around the city she loves.

The song comes a few months after she dropped her KEYS album, which was her final project under Sony Music. The album holds 25 songs in total and features contributions from Lil Wayne, Swae Lee, Khalid, Lucky Daye and Pusha-T. Upon the release of her double-disc LP, the singer became an independent artist for the first time in the span of her 20+ years in the music industry.



"City Of Gods (Part II)" is the first song Keys has released through her own imprint, AKW Records. Watch the official music video up top.