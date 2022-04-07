Carly Pearce Taught Her Dog This Adorable New Trick: Watch
By Yashira C.
April 7, 2022
Carly Pearce shared a video on her social media today (April 7) showing the adorable new trick she taught her dog, June. She taught her how to tiptoe!
"Have you ever seen a dog tiptoe? Me either. Good job, June. #LifeAdvice#diditmyself#countrymusic#dogsoftikok," she wrote in her TikTok caption. The video sees June responding to Pearce's command to "tiptoe." June picks up the pace again to reach for a basketball toy but quickly responds to Pearce again when she says "slow down" and "good girl." Fans commented on the video saying "June is literally perfect, I'm obsessed" and many asked the singer "how???" while calling the video "so cute."
Watch the video below.
Pearce will be taking the stage at the upcoming CMT Music Awards on April 11th. She revealed earlier this month that she would be playing “Diamondback” from her latest album, 29: Written in Stone at the award show. The "I Hope You're Happy Now" singer is nominated for two categories, including the CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year category for her performance of “Dear Miss Loretta" and the Collaborative Video of the Year category for “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” with Ashley McBryde. Pearce recently teased a collab idea with Chris Stapleton after his GRAMMYS performance.