Carly Pearce Taught Her Dog This Adorable New Trick: Watch

Carly Pearce shared a video on her social media today (April 7) showing the adorable new trick she taught her dog, June. She taught her how to tiptoe!

"Have you ever seen a dog tiptoe? Me either. Good job, June. #LifeAdvice#diditmyself#countrymusic#dogsoftikok," she wrote in her TikTok caption. The video sees June responding to Pearce's command to "tiptoe." June picks up the pace again to reach for a basketball toy but quickly responds to Pearce again when she says "slow down" and "good girl." Fans commented on the video saying "June is literally perfect, I'm obsessed" and many asked the singer "how???" while calling the video "so cute."

Watch the video below.