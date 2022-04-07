Deebo Samuel Unfollows San Francisco 49ers

There may be a possible rift between the San Francisco 49ers and their do-everything Pro Bowl star.

Deebo Samuel has apparently unfollowed the team's verified Instagram account, former NFL punter Pat McAfee pointed out during his live broadcast of the Pat McAfee Show on Thursday (April 7).

Samuel, who was selected by San Francisco in the second-round of the 2019 NFL Draft, is still playing on his rookie contract, despite being the focal point of the 49ers offense and a key reason for the team's NFC Championship Game appearance earlier this year.

"Deebo Samuel has unfollowed the San Francisco 49ers on Instagram. We need to keep an eye on this situation," McAfee said. "Although his profile picture is him in a 49ers uniform, he no longer follows them. Is that 'cause he's sick of sick of seeing updates about what their team's doing that isn't him getting extended and making the money he deserves as the focal point of their offense?

"Is it because he's disgruntled or did he just so happen to potentially, while he's boozed up -- we don't know that he drinks -- while he was on some 'vitamins' -- we don't know that he smokes -- accidentally just hit the unfollow button and went about his day. We will keep an eye on this situation."