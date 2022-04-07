Imagine Dragons Unveil 'Mercury – Acts 1 & 2' Release Date

By Katrina Nattress

April 7, 2022

Last year, Imagine Dragons released their fifth studio album Mercury — Act 1, but that was only the first installment. While that collection has been described by the band as "a celebration of life and humanity," their latest single "Bones" is about singer Dan Reynolds' "constant obsession with the finality and fragility of life," which very well could be the theme of the double album's second installment.

Imagine Dragons unveiled the release date of the full album, Mercury — Acts 1 & 2, on Instagram. The album is slated to come out July 1 and can be pre-ordered here.

On Wednesday (April 6), Imagine Dragons released the "Thriller"-inspired video for "Bones."

“I’ve always loved that ‘Thriller’ was both scary and playful. I didn’t know as a kid if I wanted to watch it again or not for fear of the ensuing nightmares, but I always came back for more with my eyes half-closed.” Reynolds said in a statement. “The idea of punishing Wall Street with a zombie infection felt like an enjoyable time. And it was.”

Watch the video above.

Imagine Dragons are currently on tour in support of the album and will head back on the road this summer for a second leg. See the full list of dates here.

