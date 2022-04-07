Machine Gun Kelly Breaks Chart Record With 'Mainstream Sellout' Release

Machine Gun Kelly's rock era has been working out quite well. After releasing his chart-topping pop punk debut, Tickets To My Downfall, in 2020, MGK's latest album Mainstream Sellout also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. But that's not all. With the release of his new album, the rapper-pop-punker has broken the record for most entries on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart by a soloist.

MGK plans to hit the road in support of the new album this June, and he's taking some impressive guests with him. See the full list of tour dates below.

Machine Gun Kelly Mainstream Sellout North America Tour Dates

Wed Jun 8 – Austin, TX – Moody Center***^

Fri Jun 10 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center***^

Sat Jun 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center***^

Tue Jun 14 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena***^

Wed Jun 15 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena***^

Fri Jun 17 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*^

Sat Jun 18 – Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena At BJCC*^

Sun Jun 19 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

Tue Jun 21 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*^

Wed Jun 22 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena*^

Fri Jun 24 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*^

Sat Jun 25 – Boston, MA – TD Garden+$

Sun Jun 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Waterfront Music Pavilion+$

Tue Jun 28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*^ – (on sale starting 12pm local time)

Fri Jul 1 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest*

Sat Jul 2 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center*^

Sun Jul 3 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*^

Tue Jul 5 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater*^

Wed Jul 6 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*^

Fri Jul 8 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center*^

Sat Jul 9 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center*#

Mon Jul 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center*#

Wed Jul 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum*#

Fri Jul 15 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena*#

Sat Jul 16 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center*#

Tue Jul 19 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena*#

Thu Jul 21 – Portland, OR – Moda Center*#

Fri Jul 22 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena*#

Sat Jul 23 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena*#

Mon Jul 25 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena*#

Wed Jul 27 – Fargo, ND – FargoDome*#

Thu Jul 28 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center*#

Sun Jul 31 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga

Tue Aug 2 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena”#

Thu Aug 4 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center”#

Sat Aug 6 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre”#

Sun Aug 7 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena”#

Tue Aug 9 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena”#

Wed Aug 10 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center”#

Thu Aug 11 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center”#

Sat Aug 13 – Cleveland, OH – FirstEnergy Stadium*”$#’

*With support from Avril Lavigne

***With support from Blackbear

^With support from iann dior

+With support from PVRIS

”With support from Travis Barker

$With support from Trippie Redd

#With support from WILLOW

’With support from 44phantom