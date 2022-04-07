'Ninja-Turtles'-Inspired Restaurant Coming To Denver Next Month

If you're a fan of themed restaurants or the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise, there's some exciting news for you from The Denver Post.

Josh Schmitz, a self-admitted lover of the heroes in a half-shell, is planning to open a restaurant and bar inspired by the series at 24 North Broadway, a space that used to occupy Giordano's. The new eatery, called Casey Jones, will serve up $3 New York-style pizza slices by chef and NY native Mat Shumaker. For those not acquainted with the Ninja Turtles series, the titular team's favorite food is pizza.

"Schmitz was a massive fan of 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' growing up and his favorite character is Casey Jones, a human ally of the Ninja Turtles who wears a hockey mask," according to reporters.

Future patrons can look forward to a mural of Casey Jones and his wife April Jones fighting off the turtles' villains, comic book trips at the bar, and drinks and pizza named after characters. On top of that, general manager Chris Wilson is creating the cocktail menu, which includes frozen cocktails named after enemies like Bebop and Rocksteady, according to the Post.

"I’m just excited to get our doors open so I can eat a big-a** slice of New York pizza on our patio," Schmitz, 35, told the newspaper. "Everyone has that memory as kids going to a Pizza Hut or Chuck E. Cheese and squeezing a two-liter bottle into a cup. Now, you can do that with alcohol."

Schmitz is a rising entrepreneur, launching Handsome Boys Hospitality with business partners Matt Haberman and Brandon Jundt during the pandemic. Since then, he has opened multiple restaurants, most in Larimer Square, and has 120 employees under the company.

Casey Jones is opening in May, according to Schmitz.