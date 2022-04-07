Rap Veteran Kidd Creole Convicted Of Manslaughter

On Tuesday, August 1, 2017, Glover was on walking on E 43rd Street in Manhattan when he passed by Jolly, who was homeless. Jolly apparently referred to him as a gay slur, which made Glover angrily confront him. That's when Glover stabbed Jolly twice in the torso and once in the head. Jolly was discovered by tourists shortly afterward and was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, Glover reportedly took off to change clothes and clean the knife at his office. Then he got on the subway and ditched the knife in a sewer. Police ended up recovering the knife, and Glover was arrested the following day.



About 10 years prior to the stabbing, Glover was celebrating Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five's historic induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame along with his other group members. Now, The Kidd Creole will remain behind bars as he waits for his upcoming hearing on May 4 to find out his sentence.