Rap Veteran Kidd Creole Convicted Of Manslaughter
By Tony M. Centeno
April 7, 2022
The Kidd Creole, who achieved historic success as a member of rap group Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five, has formally been convicted of manslaughter.
According to a report TMZ published Wednesday, April 6, the veteran rapper, born Nathaniel Glover, was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter after he stabbed a homeless man in New York City. Manhattan D.A. Alvin L. Bragg announced that a jury had found Glover guilty of killing John Jolly during his commute to work five years ago.
“Nathaniel Glover committed a shocking act of violence,” Bragg told The New York Times. “This conviction makes clear my office will hold people who commit violent crime accountable to the full extent of the law.”
On Tuesday, August 1, 2017, Glover was on walking on E 43rd Street in Manhattan when he passed by Jolly, who was homeless. Jolly apparently referred to him as a gay slur, which made Glover angrily confront him. That's when Glover stabbed Jolly twice in the torso and once in the head. Jolly was discovered by tourists shortly afterward and was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Meanwhile, Glover reportedly took off to change clothes and clean the knife at his office. Then he got on the subway and ditched the knife in a sewer. Police ended up recovering the knife, and Glover was arrested the following day.
About 10 years prior to the stabbing, Glover was celebrating Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five's historic induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame along with his other group members. Now, The Kidd Creole will remain behind bars as he waits for his upcoming hearing on May 4 to find out his sentence.