This Is The Best Grilled Cheese In Utah

Grilled cheese — it can be eaten as a snack or an entire meal. And the best part is you only need two ingredients!

If you wanna get fancy with it though, look no further. Love Food compiled a list of where you can find the best grilled cheese in every state. Here's what they said about it:

Two slices of bread and some cheese might sound simple but, to many, finding the perfect grilled cheese is an endless (very tasty) mission. There are the purists, who like theirs with handfuls of Cheddar and finished under the grill. Some prefer a sandwich with several types of cheese, while others might want all the loaded extras. Here are the ooziest, most delicious grilled cheese sandwiches in every state.

In Utah, the best grilled cheese is the Grilled Monte Cristo at Cravings Bistro in Pleasant Grove. Here's what Love Food said to back up its decision:

Cravings Bistro has a tempting array of grilled cheese fillings including the ever-popular Mac ‘n' Cheese and its Monte Cristo, which has turkey, ham, Swiss cheese, Dijon mustard and house-made mayonnaise on French bread. It’s grilled to the most beautiful golden crisp and comes with raspberry jam, which may sound odd but takes the taste to another level.

Cravings Bistro is located at 25 W Center St in Pleasant Grove.

