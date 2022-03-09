This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Utah

Remember when every fast food restaurant was joining in on the Chicken Sandwich War? That battle has crossed over into some of your favorite local restaurants.

If you're looking to find the best chicken sandwich your state has to offer, look no further. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best chicken sandwich in every state. Here's how they did it:

We identified businesses in the restaurant and food categories (on Yelp) with a large concentration of reviews with mentions of "chicken sandwich," then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning "chicken sandwich."

In Utah, you can find the best chicken sandwich at Pretty Bird in Salt Lake City. Here's what the food and lifestyle site had to say about this restaurant:

A restaurant called Pretty Bird has a lot to live up to, and luckily, the eatery not only delivers but provides the most memorable chicken experience in all of Utah. With a classic fried chicken sandwich that could have been "cooked in gold," you aren't going to want to skip this chicken shop next time you visit.

Pretty Bird is located at 146 Regent St. in Salt Lake City.

To read the full list of the best chicken sandwiches in every state, click here.