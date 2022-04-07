Tiger Woods In Top-10 After 2022 Masters Opening Round
By Jason Hall
April 7, 2022
Tiger Woods finished in the top-10 during his first round of the 2022 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday (April 7).
Woods shot -1 through his first 18 holes at the four-day tournament, which tied several others for ninth-place.
The 15-time Major champion birdied on the sixth, 13th and 16th holes, but bogeyed on the eighth and 14th holes.
Woods shot for par on the 18th hole to finish with a total of 71.
On Tuesday (April 5), Woods announced his intention to play in the 2022 Masters Tournament, just over 13 months after a life-threatening car crash.
First @TigerWoods fist pump of the day 🤌#themasters pic.twitter.com/TCJd21adzz— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 7, 2022
Woods played alongside his son Charlie, in PNC Father Son Challeenge in Orlando, Florida last December, finishing second behind John Daly and John Daly II.
Woods was involved in a single-car crash in Los Angeles on February 23, 2021, which resulted in open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of his tibia and fibula in his right leg, as well as other injuries to his foot and ankle, 288 days prior to the upcoming event.
The 46-year-old publicly announced his release from the hospital 21 days after the Los Angeles single-car crash in March 2021.
Woods also underwent a microdiscectomy procedure to "remove a pressurized disk fragment that was pinching his nerve after experiencing discomfort following the PNC Championship" in November 2020, according to a statement obtained by PGA Communications in January, 35 days prior to the crash.
The former No. 1 overall golfer had last competed in an official round on the PGA Tour on November 15, 2020, shooting 76 during the final round of the pandemic-delayed 2020 Masters Tournament.
Woods' last Masters and Major tournament victory came in April 2019.