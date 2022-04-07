Tiger Woods In Top-10 After 2022 Masters Opening Round

Tiger Woods finished in the top-10 during his first round of the 2022 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday (April 7).

Woods shot -1 through his first 18 holes at the four-day tournament, which tied several others for ninth-place.

The 15-time Major champion birdied on the sixth, 13th and 16th holes, but bogeyed on the eighth and 14th holes.

Woods shot for par on the 18th hole to finish with a total of 71.

On Tuesday (April 5), Woods announced his intention to play in the 2022 Masters Tournament, just over 13 months after a life-threatening car crash.