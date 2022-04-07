Twenty One Pilots Announce New 'Cinema Experience': Watch The Teaser

Twenty One Pilots announced a new cinema experience for their fans today (April 7.) The film, titled Twenty One Pilots Cinema Experience, will be out in theaters exclusively on May 19th and will also have encore screenings in select locations on May 22nd.

The band wrote in their announcement: "it is finally here. relive the 2021 livestream in a way we have never presented anything before. remixed in 5.1 surround sound and remastered for the big screen, one night only in theaters may 19th. go to http://twentyonepilots.film for info and sign up for early access to tickets." The livestream will be of the album release show for their 2021 album Scaled and Icy which features the tracks "Choker," "Shy Away," and "Saturday." Tickets will be available on April 15th.

According to a release for the film: “Starring Twenty One Pilots’ singer/guitarist Tyler Joseph and drummer Josh Dun, ‘Twenty One Pilots Cinema Experience’ delivers a psychedelic, reimagined take on live theatre and performance on a massive scale. Both intense and dazzling, the event immerses viewers deep into the eclectic catalogue and imagination of one of the most creative acts in music as they unveiled their first new album in three years, ‘Scaled And Icy’.”

See the teaser for the film below.