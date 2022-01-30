Twenty One Pilots may be gearing up to head out on their Icy Tour, but Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun are still giving fans a behind the scenes look at last year's Takeøver Tour with a special web series. In the latest installment, we see the duo finishing up their week in Chicago and heading to Boston. In the video, we meet their lighting director, Shap, who explains just how intense it was to produce the show.

“One of the most unique things about the Takeover Tour is we do a different level, a different room, every night in one city. So we’ll do a 500-cap room on the first night, then a 1,500-cap room the next night, 4,000-cap room the next night, and an arena the last night," he said. "For most departments it doesn’t change that much. We still have drums, we still have the mic and piano, things like that, but for lighting it changes every night. Everything changes. It’s all about what you can fit in the room."

"So, we have basically four different show files, and we had to design four different kinds in the time it takes to normally do one," he continued. "We programmed all four of them six weeks straight, about 14 hours a day, with limited breaks. We had to do it all in two months because once the COVID restrictions were removed, we found out we were going."

Watch the full episode above.