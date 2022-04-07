WATCH: Matthew Wolff Breaks Club Amid Masters Opening Round Struggles

Matthew Wolff had a frustrating opening round during The Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday (April 7).

Wolff, who is currently No. 45 overall in the World Golf Rankings, shot eight strokes over par through his first 14 holes, which included a double-bogey on the opening hole, which was immediately followed by a bogey at the par-5 second and par-4 third holes.

The frustrating start appeared to have gotten to the 22-year-old golfer as he pushed his golf club into the ground and snapped its shaft after hitting his ball into a bunker on hole four.

A video shared by Twitter user @lebatardshowfan showing the incident was shared shortly after with the caption "Matthew Wolff breaking his club and it had the most amazing sound."

