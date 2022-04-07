WATCH: Matthew Wolff Breaks Club Amid Masters Opening Round Struggles
By Jason Hall
April 7, 2022
Matthew Wolff had a frustrating opening round during The Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday (April 7).
Wolff, who is currently No. 45 overall in the World Golf Rankings, shot eight strokes over par through his first 14 holes, which included a double-bogey on the opening hole, which was immediately followed by a bogey at the par-5 second and par-4 third holes.
The frustrating start appeared to have gotten to the 22-year-old golfer as he pushed his golf club into the ground and snapped its shaft after hitting his ball into a bunker on hole four.
A video shared by Twitter user @lebatardshowfan showing the incident was shared shortly after with the caption "Matthew Wolff breaking his club and it had the most amazing sound."
The video has already gotten more than 85,000 views as of 2:30 p.m. ET. on Thursday.
Matthew Wolff breaking his club and it had the most amazing sound pic.twitter.com/5SoRsUGGER— Not Dan (@lebatardshowfan) April 7, 2022
Wolff still managed to shoot for par on hole four, as well as the next two holes, but struggled on holes seven and eight, as well as the first three on the back nine, shooting bogeys on each hole.
The Simi Valley, California native did manage to shoot a birdie on hole nine, as well as two consecutive pars on holes 13 and 14.
Wolff currently sits in last-place of all Masters participants who have already teed off as of 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at 8+ through 14 holes.