'World's Tiniest' Buc-ee's Mysteriously Pops Up In Texas Desert: See Photos

A tiny Buc-ee's has popped up in the Texas desert and nobody knows why or how it got there.

Located near Marathon, Texas — which is about 400 miles from the nearest Buc-ee's location — is a mysterious, small Buc-ee's convenience store. According to CultureMap Austin, the mini art installation mirrors the Prada store replica located 25 miles northwest of Marfa.

Buc-ee's executives have no idea what it's doing there.

"Buc-ee’s just recently became aware of the Buc-ee’s art installation in west rural Texas. While we have not visited the site, we do wonder whether they are keeping up with Buc-ee’s meticulous 24/7 bathroom-cleaning standards," Jeff Nadalo, general counsel for Buc-ee’s, told CultureMap Austin.

According to a social media post, the exact coordinates of the Buc-ee's art installation are: 30°11'23.6"N 102°52'10.6"W.

Buc-ee's lovers from all over have been posting the mysterious installation on social media over the past week. You can see all the photos below:

"West Texas has its first Buc-ee’s, sort of. 🦫 🤣" said Representative Brooks Landgraf on Facebook alongside a photo of him and his daughter.