Texas Will No Longer Have The World's Biggest Bucc-ee's

I guess not everything is bigger in Texas.

The famous Buc-ee's in New Braunfels will soon lose its title of being the world's largest Buc-ee's convenience store, reported The Dallas Morning News. A new Buc-ee's in Tennessee will soon claim the title.

Buc-ee's gas stations have been in Texas only for almost 40 years. In 2019, the store expanded to Alabama. Now, there are six of the "extraordinarily large convenience stores" outside of Texas.

The new Tennessee location will be in Sevierville. The CEO told one Tennessee TV station that the new store will be "the first stop on everyone's Smoky Mountain adventure." The new location will have 120 fuel pumps, a 250-foot car wash, and 74,000 square feet of indoor shopping.

To put that size into perspective- about five Trader Joe's stores would fit inside of the store.

How does that compare to the New Braunfels location?

Both stores will have the same number of gas pumps. However, the New Braunfels location has only 68,000 square feet of shopping.

The new Tennessee location will open at an unknown date in 2022. According to thesmokies.com, it'll be "a big dang deal" for Tennessee.