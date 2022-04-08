Aaron Judge Declined Massive Extension Offer, Yankees GM Says

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge declined a massive contract extension offer from the team ahead of his self-imposed deadline for Opening Day to reach a deal prior to next offseason, according to general manager Brian Cashman.

Cashman said the Yankees offered the All-Star a seven-year, $213.5 million extension, which would've been paired with the $17 million offered in arbitration for the 2022 season to total more than $230 million.

"We were unsuccessful in concluding a multiyear pact," Cashman said Friday (April 8) prior to the Yankees' 6-5 win in their season opener against the arch rival Boston Red Sox. "Obviously, our intent is to have Aaron Judge stay as a New York Yankee as we move forward, and I know that is his intent as well, which is a good thing. We're going to be entering those efforts in a new arena, which would be at the end of the season when free agency starts, and maybe that will determine what the real market value would be, because we certainly couldn't agree at this stage on a contract extension."

Judge went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored during the Yankees' Opening Day win.

The California native is coming off a 2021 season in which he hit for a career-best .287 average, as well as 39 home runs and 98 RBI.

Judge is a three-time MLB All-Star, a two-time Silver Slugger and the 2017 American League Rookie of the Year.