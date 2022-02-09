Former Yankees Outfielder Gerald Williams Dead At 55

Former Major League Baseball outfielder Gerald Williams died at the age of 55 Tuesday (February 9) after a battle with cancer.

Williams played 14 seasons at the MLB level, which included two stints with the New York Yankees from 1992-96 and 2001-02.

Baseball Hall of Famer and former Yankees captain Derek Jeter announced his friend and former teammate's death through his media company the Players' Tribune.

“Gerald Williams passed away this morning after a battle with cancer,” Jeter said in a statement shared by The Players' Tribune's verified Twitter account. “To my teammate and one of my best friends in the world, rest in peace, my brother. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Liliana, and their whole family.”