Arizona Woman Stung 50 Times By Bees

A Valley woman was stung 50 times by bees on Thursday morning. 12 News reported that that the woman had to be taken to the hospital as a result of the stings.

According to the Surprise Fire Department, the woman, who is in her 60s, was walking through a neighborhood near Parkview Place and Bell Road when she was attacked by the swarm of bees.

A local homeowner in the neighborhood was in the process of having the bee swarm removed from their property by a bee exterminator. Once the beekeeper disrupted the swarm, the bees scattered in the area and into the homeowner's front yard.

That's when the bees attacked the woman, giving her 50 stings. The woman was then taken to a local hospital. According to the fire department, she seems to be in stable condition.

Firefighters explained that they had to resort to foaming all the bees in order to protect the community.