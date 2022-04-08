Florida's Best Themed Restaurant Is 'Over-The-Top'

When we think of a restaurant, we usually think about a fine-dining establishment or a no-frills place to chill and eat. What about restaurants that take things to the next level? To answer that question, LoveFood found the best uniquely themed restaurants in every state.

"From restaurants with niche food themes and tropical tiki bars that whisk you to Polynesia to classic 1950s diners and speakeasies that transport you back in time to the Roaring Twenties, these themed restaurants serve up excellent food with a side order of escapism," writers say.

The most amazing restaurant you need to check out in Florida is...

Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen!

Here's why writers picked this whimsical restaurant:

"Kids will adore this over-the-top steampunk and confectionary-themed restaurant in Universal CityWalk. Servers, dressed in Victorian-inspired costumes, bring all sorts of sweet and savory treats from the kitchen, such as chocolate-loaded drinks and shakes and classics like French onion soup, meatloaf and delicious fries. This might just be as close as you’ll get to Willy Wonka's factory."