John Lydon Says Sex Pistols Series 'Bears Little Resemblance To The Truth'

The first teaser trailer for Pistol came out earlier this week, and it features a lot of screen time from Anson Boon, who plays John Lydon in the show. The Sex Pistols singer has made his thoughts about the miniseries abundantly clear, going as far as taking legal action in an attempt to bar it from airing (a judge ruled against him). Now, a rep for Lydon has issued a statement on his official website accusing the biopic of "rewriting history" and claiming it "bears little resemblance to the truth."

Read the full statement below:

We were originally led to believe “Pistol” was a Steve Jones story, not a Sex Pistols story. Going by the trailer it doesn’t seem to be the case. John’s “likeness” is clearly being used to sell this series, a series he was not involved in, and was put together behind his back. Putting words in John’s mouth and rewriting history. A middle class fantasy.

Disney have stolen the past and created a fairytale, which bears little resemblance to the truth.

It would be funny if it wasn’t tragic.

The six-episode television series is based on guitarist Steve Jones' 2017 memoir, Lonely Boy: Tales From a Sex Pistol and is slated to premiere May 31 on Hulu. Watch the teaser trailer above.