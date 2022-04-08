Lauv Debuts New Song 'About Surrendering To Love And Life'

New music from Lauv has arrived!

Lauv released the new song and music video “All 4 Nothing (I’m So In Love)” on Friday, singing on the upbeat track: “I’m so in love, I’m so in love/ I don’t ever wanna stop this ride that we’re on/ I don’t ever wanna say goodbye/ Cause then all of those nights/ They would just be all for nothing

“Yeah I’m so in love, I’m so in love/ I don’t ever wanna stop this ride that we’re on/ I don’t ever wanna say goodbye/ Cause then all of those nights/ They would just be all for nothing”

The latest song is the title track of Lauv’s highly-anticipated second full-length album, All 4 Nothing, reads a press release announcing the new song and tour. Lauv’s tour is set to kick off in August, around the same time the album will release. The project is one where Lauv opens up like was he hasn’t before with unique storytelling that captures “moments of nostalgia, conflict, and ultimately, self-empowerment,” the release reads. Lauv said:

“All 4 Nothing (I'm So In Love)” is a song about loving someone so much at a time in your life when you’re still in the process of learning how to love yourself and being scared how your own personal insecurities could ruin a love that is and could be so genuine and transformative. In essence, it’s a song about surrendering to love and life.”

“…shooting the video with (Director) Hannah Lux Davis was an amazing, eye opening experience which has not only pushed the boundaries of how I see myself as an artist but also as a clear example of the true artist that Hannah herself is and her ability to bring those things out in the artists she works with. It surpassed every dream I could've had for shooting a video for this song."

Lauv is one of the artists included in the star-studded lineup of this year’s iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango, which is set to return to Los Angeles on June 4. Fans can tune in and stream the 2022 iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango live on June 4 at 7pm PT/10pm ET as the show will be broadcast on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide, and on the iHeartRadio app. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, April 8 at 10am PT via axs.com.

See tour dates below. Watch Lauv’s music video here: