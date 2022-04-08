These Washington Beaches Are Among The Best On The West Coast

When you think about the West Coast, one of the first things that come to mind is the stunning beaches. Even though the waters are colder than the East Coast, this region is home to its own special marvels and scenic views.

Cheapism pulled together a list of the best West Coast beaches based on "online reviews from beachgoers and local guides, took into account average water temperatures, sights to see, available activities, and overall beauty to bring you the top beaches along the West Coast that are worth a visit this summer."

Out of the 20 entries, three Washington state beaches made the list:

Rialto Beach (Olympic National Park)

"The rough-hewn beauty of the Pacific Coast is on full display at Rialto Beach, with its massive sea stacks just offshore, piles of driftwood scattered across the beach, and Hole-in-the-Wall sea cave arch. The wildlife at this beach is also a treat — otters, whales, and seals are all regular sights."