'Unusual' Man-O'-War-Eating Species Washes Up On Texas Beaches

While blue dragons are beautiful creatures, they pack a painful sting. Several of these species have washed up on a Texas beach, and officials warn to keep your distance.

Four blue dragons washed ashore at Bob Hall Pier in Corpus Christi on Wednesday (April 6), according to a Facebook post from nonprofit organization Mission-Aransas Reserve. MySanAntonio also reported some blue dragons washed ashore at Mustang Island State Park.

Blue dragons are known as the species that eat the mega-venomous Portuguese man o' war. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department science director Mark Fisher told MySanAntonio these 3-centimeter-long creatures "basically kill man o' wars and steals their stinging toxins, then re-purposes those toxins into a defensive weapon."

It's uncommon for these Blue Glacus sea slug creatures to wash ashore, however, making their sighting that much more daunting. "It's rare and unusual for them to be blown ashore or near the shore as they live in the open ocean," Fisher said.

Fisher added that strong winds must be to blame for moving the blue dragons closer to shore. If you come across one of these dangerous creatures, "do not touch" them, the Mission-Aransas Reserve said.

Fisher mirrored that sentiment: "It can be painful."