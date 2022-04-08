WATCH: Stewart Cink Celebrates Masters Hole-In-One On Caddy Son's Birthday

Stewart Cink and his son, Reagan, will likely never forget the 16th hole on Day Two of the 2022 Masters Tournament.

With his son working the bag as his caddy, the elder Cink shot an ace on the par-3 hole on Friday (April 8), which happened to be Reagan's birthday.

The PGA Tour's verified Twitter account shared CBS' broadcast footage of the shot, which shows the ball slowly roll into the cup and the Cinks share an embrace after the incredible hole-in-one shot.

The Masters' verified account also shared a gif of the Cinks hugging with, "A good day to have your son on the bag."