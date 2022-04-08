WATCH: Stewart Cink Celebrates Masters Hole-In-One On Caddy Son's Birthday

By Jason Hall

April 8, 2022

The Masters - Round One
Photo: Getty Images

Stewart Cink and his son, Reagan, will likely never forget the 16th hole on Day Two of the 2022 Masters Tournament.

With his son working the bag as his caddy, the elder Cink shot an ace on the par-3 hole on Friday (April 8), which happened to be Reagan's birthday.

The PGA Tour's verified Twitter account shared CBS' broadcast footage of the shot, which shows the ball slowly roll into the cup and the Cinks share an embrace after the incredible hole-in-one shot.

The Masters' verified account also shared a gif of the Cinks hugging with, "A good day to have your son on the bag."

The shot was a highlight for the veteran Cink, who appeared in his 20th Masters Tournament this weekend.

The 48-year-old shot +7 for the tournament and is tied for 64th, which projects him to miss the cut for Saturday's (April 8) round.

Cink is coming off one of his best PGA Tour seasons in more than a decade, with his son taking over full-time as his caddy, having finished tied for 12th in last year's Masters Tournament, as well as earning his eighth career PGA victory at the RBC Heritage tournament in April 2021.

Cink's only career Major tournament win came in the 2009 Open Championship and his best Masters finish was tied for third in 2008.

