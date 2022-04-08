Willie Nelson's 4th of July Picnic is BACK after a two-year pandemic hiatus and the lineup is better than ever!

The musician and activist announced the return of his Texas holiday festival on Friday — and it will be held at a new venue. The 2022 4th of July Picnic will be held at Austin's new Q2 Stadium.

"I’m so happy to be bringing back my annual 4th of July Picnic for the first time in two years. Come on down. We missed you," Nelson said in a press release, according to CultureMap Austin.

The 4th of July Picnic will be the first concert held at Q2 Stadium, which is home to Austin's MLS team Austin FC. "We can’t think of a better first concert for Q2 Stadium than Willie Nelson & Family. Willie is an iconic local artist and we look forward to celebrating the Fourth of July holiday at Q2 Stadium," Austin FC President Andy Loughnane said.

Loughnane added the stadium is prepared to hold up to 25,000 people for the 10-hour music festival, according to the Austin American-Statesman. The soccer field will be covered with a floor covering and the stage will be built near the field's east canopy.

Tickets for the 4th of July Picnic will go on sale to the general public on April 15 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $55.

Here's a look at the star-studded lineup for the 2022 4th of July Picnic: