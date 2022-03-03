Float Fest Lineup Announced: See Who's Performing In Texas This Summer

By Dani Medina

March 3, 2022

Are you ready to float down a lazy river and listen to your favorite bands? Float Fest just announced its lineup and it's sure to knock your socks off.

Float Fest is scheduled for July 23 and July 24 in Gonzales, Texas. Gonzales is located along the Guadalupe River, about a third of the way from San Antonio and Houston, and about an hour south of Austin.

The festival prides itself on being the "best place to relax, float and celebrate the rich history and "birthplace of Texas." Complete with a camping village and a river to float in, it's an experience of a lifetime. While you're not actively floating in the Guadalupe River and jamming out, you have the opportunity to do both throughout the weekend.

Tickets for Float Fest are available now, and include general admission and VIP packages for the whole weekend or individual days, plus floating, camping and parking add-ons.

Here's a look at the lineup for Float Fest 2022:

Saturday, July 23

Sunday, July 24

For more information and to buy tickets, visit Float Fest's website.

