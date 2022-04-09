6ix9ine is making a return to the music scene after a year-long hiatus, the rapper announced on Instagram on Friday (April 9).

The "FEFE" rapper released a rather eerie video on Instagram announcing his return. The video featured a woman acting as his mother putting him in a pool of blood. Then he suddenly splashes onto the screen as the words "The beast awakens" pop up on the screen. He captioned the post:

"hope everybody enjoyed (their) 15 minutes. THE DEMON IS BACK APRIL 15TH. I’m THE BEAST they couldn’t contain. The industry most hated animal. APRIL 15th the KING OF NEW YORK IS COMING BACK. I’m going back home 🗽🗽🗽 ...... 🌈⚡️💦🐬🧠 AYOOOOOOO GINÈ GINÈ 🗣🗣 DONT GET CAUGHT ON REPLAY ‼️‼️"

6ix9ine also took to his Instagram story to continue the narrative:

"When I left and took a break I didn't say a word to NO ONE. I didn't need to explain nothing. I JUST DID IT. I woke up and now I want to take over again. Now get out my way. The King of New York is back."

The April 15th release marks the 25-year-old rapper's first new material since February 2021 when he dropped "ZAZA," according to Complex.

Last month, 6ix9ine admitted he was "struggling to make ends meet" during litigation for a civil lawsuit he has been named in. "Right now, I am struggling to make ends meet. I do not know if I will ever command the kind of advances I was paid before my arrest, and my career stalled," 6ix9ine claimed according to the legal documents.

He added that his record deal with Ten Thousand Projects valued at $10 million expired in February and also lost a merchandise deal. 6ix9ine said he could be forced into bankruptcy if this case doesn't go well for him.