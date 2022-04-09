Polo G's Misdemeanor Charges Have Reportedly Been Dropped

Polo G's misdemeanor charges have been dropped after he completed an anger management course, as reported by TMZ.

The rapper was arrested last summer after an altercation with a police officer, resulting in two felony charges for battery against a police officer and threatening a public servant. He also received misdemeanor charges for public servant/influence performance threat, resisting an officer without violence, and criminal mischief. The felony charges and one of the misdemeanors (criminal mischief) were dropped in November of last year due to insufficient evidence. Now, the remaining misdemeanor charges have been dropped after the rapper completed a 6-hour anger management course. The course was part of the Pre-Trial Intervention program that allows offenders with non-violent offenses to have charges dropped when they complete such programs.

The "Martin & Gina" rapper's attorney, Bradford Cohen, told TMZ that he is happy to put this behind him and get back into the studio, thanking the State Attorney for Miami-Dade County for her professionalism in resolving the matter. Polo recently opened up about his near-overdose after celebrating a milestone for his "Heartless" music video. He wrote in an Instagram story: “Back story Fa Dat video I was Fresh out the hospital bed From almost overdosing Onnem pills. I pop right back out & Shoot Dat Video now dat B***h Platinum w 100ms By it.”