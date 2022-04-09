Polo G's Misdemeanor Charges Have Reportedly Been Dropped

By Yashira C.

April 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Polo G's misdemeanor charges have been dropped after he completed an anger management course, as reported by TMZ.

The rapper was arrested last summer after an altercation with a police officer, resulting in two felony charges for battery against a police officer and threatening a public servant. He also received misdemeanor charges for public servant/influence performance threat, resisting an officer without violence, and criminal mischief. The felony charges and one of the misdemeanors (criminal mischief) were dropped in November of last year due to insufficient evidence. Now, the remaining misdemeanor charges have been dropped after the rapper completed a 6-hour anger management course. The course was part of the Pre-Trial Intervention program that allows offenders with non-violent offenses to have charges dropped when they complete such programs.

The "Martin & Gina" rapper's attorney, Bradford Cohen, told TMZ that he is happy to put this behind him and get back into the studio, thanking the State Attorney for Miami-Dade County for her professionalism in resolving the matter. Polo recently opened up about his near-overdose after celebrating a milestone for his "Heartless" music video. He wrote in an Instagram story: “Back story Fa Dat video I was Fresh out the hospital bed From almost overdosing Onnem pills. I pop right back out & Shoot Dat Video now dat B***h Platinum w 100ms By it.”

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.