Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump In Stunning Satin Top

Rihanna was spotted showing off her baby bump in an open satin top yesterday night (April 9), via InStyle.

The "Love On The Brain" singer was stepping out for a late-night dinner in Beverly Hills when she was photographed in a pajama-like outfit. She donned a long light-blue button-down satin shirt with only one button fastened. Under the shirt, she wore a pair of pink and white gingham patterned shorts. To complete the outfit, she wore sparkling Nike sneakers alongside a shimmering silver Balenciaga hourglass mini bag. As for her hair and jewelry, she put her hair up in a messy bun and wore a diamond chain around her neck while holding her sunglasses in her hand.

See the photos below and more here.