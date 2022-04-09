Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump In Stunning Satin Top

By Yashira C.

April 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Rihanna was spotted showing off her baby bump in an open satin top yesterday night (April 9), via InStyle.

The "Love On The Brain" singer was stepping out for a late-night dinner in Beverly Hills when she was photographed in a pajama-like outfit. She donned a long light-blue button-down satin shirt with only one button fastened. Under the shirt, she wore a pair of pink and white gingham patterned shorts. To complete the outfit, she wore sparkling Nike sneakers alongside a shimmering silver Balenciaga hourglass mini bag. As for her hair and jewelry, she put her hair up in a messy bun and wore a diamond chain around her neck while holding her sunglasses in her hand.

See the photos below and more here.

Earlier this week, the musician and Fenty Beauty founder made her debut on the Forbes' 2022 billionaires list, ranking No. 1,729 overall with an estimated worth of $1.7 billion. She is now officially the world's richest female musician, per Billboard. According to the list, the majority of her wealth comes from her music and Fenty Beauty line, the latter of which she owns a 50% stake in. She also owns 30% of the Savage X Fenty lingerie line, which raised $125 million in January alone.

