Rihanna Makes Debut On Forbes' Annual Billionaires List

It's Rihanna's world, we're all just living in it.

The musician-turned-beauty mogul made her debut on Forbes' 2022 billionaires list, ranking No. 1,729 overall with an estimated worth of $1.7 billion. She is also officially the world's richest female musician, per Billboard. According to the list, the majority of her wealth comes from her music and Fenty Beauty line, the latter of which she owns a 50% stake in. She also owns 30% of the Savage X Fenty lingerie line, which raised $125 million in January alone.

Not only did the mom-to-be land a spot on the list to cement her billionaire status, she also became the first billionaire for her home country of Barbados. Last year, she made even more headlines in the country when she was named a National Hero for bringing honor to her nation with her words and actions, receiving the title from Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

Rihanna wasn't the only musician on the list, joining the ranks of Kanye West, who has an estimated net worth of $2 billion, and hip-hop's first billionaire Jay-Z, with an estimated $1.4 billion. Topping the list, however, is Tesla founder Elon Musk, who is estimated to be worth $219 billion. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos earned the second spot on the list with an estimated $171 billion.

Check out the full list here.