Brie Larson Joins 'Fast And Furious' Franchise

Brie Larson is officially joining the Fast and Furious franchise for its 10th film, according to Vin Diesel! The actor made the announcement last night (April 9) on Instagram with a warm welcome for the actress.

Diesel shared a photo of him and Larson laughing together and wrote in the caption: "Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to your self “ that’s captain Marvel”. Clearly there is love and laughter in this image. What you don’t see however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast10. You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie.@brielarson"

Larson reposted the photo on her Instagram, confirming the news this evening. "excited doesn’t even begin to explain how I feel about joining the Fast family 🤝🚘 thank you for welcoming me in with so much kindness and excitement, @vindiesel. can’t wait to share more (when I can 😉)," she wrote in her caption. Earlier this year, Jason Momoa and Daniela Melchior were also announced as cast additions.

The film is set to release via Universal on May 19, 2023. See the post below.