Camila Cabello, Willow Smith Team Up To Debut 'Psychofreak' On 'SNL'

Camila Cabello and Willow Smith joined forces over the weekend for a debut live performance of their new song "Psychofreak."

The two singers hit the Saturday Night Live stage in NYC, with Camila making a return as the legendary sketch comedy show's musical guest just a day after dropping her latest album, Familia.

Camila kicked off the set at Studio 8H with a performance of Familia's first single, "Bam Bam" which was released last month. The catchy track discusses break-ups and heartbreak, leading some fans to believe the track is about the her split with Shawn Mendes.

Some of the lyrics featured on the song include: "You said you hate the ocean, but you're surfin' now/I said I'd love you for life, but I just sold our house/We were kids at the start, I guess we're grown-ups now."