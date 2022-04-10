Camila Cabello, Willow Smith Team Up To Debut 'Psychofreak' On 'SNL'
By Regina Park
April 10, 2022
Camila Cabello and Willow Smith joined forces over the weekend for a debut live performance of their new song "Psychofreak."
The two singers hit the Saturday Night Live stage in NYC, with Camila making a return as the legendary sketch comedy show's musical guest just a day after dropping her latest album, Familia.
Camila kicked off the set at Studio 8H with a performance of Familia's first single, "Bam Bam" which was released last month. The catchy track discusses break-ups and heartbreak, leading some fans to believe the track is about the her split with Shawn Mendes.
Some of the lyrics featured on the song include: "You said you hate the ocean, but you're surfin' now/I said I'd love you for life, but I just sold our house/We were kids at the start, I guess we're grown-ups now."
Later on in the show, Camila changed and came back to perform alongside Willow, debuting a live version of their tune "Psychofreak."
The two sported cyberpunk chic looks, with Camila donning a complicated black latex get-up and fire red latex gloves while Willow played the guitar and sang in a reddish-orange blazer and black thigh-high leggings.
The powerful performance comes right after the two musicians starred in a racy and futuristic music video for the song, released on Friday (April 8).
Before heading on stage, Camila shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes look at her preparation with vocal coach, Eric Vetro –– who jokingly couldn't get her name or songs right.
"I've worked with you for 10 years," Camila says in the video after Eric calls her "Kombucha." Check out the full clip below.